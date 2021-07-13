Storms expected in northern, western New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is hazy with more wildfire smoke moving in overhead. Air quality is moderate today, but the smoke will give the sky an overcast look. More clouds will move into northwest New Mexico by midday, and showers and storms will pop up in the northern and west mountains during the afternoon. Storms will slowly move south/southeast. The metro will be mostly, if not completely dry. Far eastern and southern New Mexico will also stay dry today. Temperatures will be hot.
On Wednesday, an upper-level disturbance will start moving towards New Mexico, bringing system rain and monsoon storms. Rain will be possible in the morning in western New Mexico and storms will be heavy in northern New Mexico during the afternoon and evening. Flash flooding will be possible.