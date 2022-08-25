A break from storms Thursday for parts of the state, but more active weather returns on Friday. Heavy rain and flooding will be a concern Friday afternoon with the increase in storms.

A quieter day across the state, but storms still developed across the northwestern and northern part of the state, along with southern Colorado. Flood Warnings still continue until further notice for the Pecos River from Roswell to Lake Arthur as river levels are rising, but the forecast levels are much lower than previous forecast. A Flood Warning will then go into effect for the Pecos River near Artesia starting Saturday morning.

Monsoon moisture will combine with an upper level disturbance crossing New Mexico Friday, bringing scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances will extend return for most of the state except for southeastern New Mexico. The heaviest of the rain will fall across western and northern New Mexico where there will be another threat for flash flooding. Albuquerque will also see a good chance at thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon and evening.

Drier weather returns this weekend as temperatures trend upward. By Sunday, nearly all of New Mexico will be dry as high temperatures climb back to near and above average for the end of August. There is a lot of uncertainty in terms of rain chances in the forecast next week after Monday.