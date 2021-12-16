Storm recovery continues in Taos County

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The recovery continues in Taos where a snow squall and its powerful winds ripped off roots, took down power poles and trees, and knocked mobile homes off their foundations. Taos County officials say crews worked nonstop to get power restored on Thursday to all but a handful of people but those still without power are on wells so they are also without water right now.

Work on those homes continues but public works crews still have much more to do. “Public works crews are working in cleaning up debris in upper Red River Valley. There’s numerous trees down around roadways and trees leaning that may cause damage so we are working to get those cleared up,” said Brent Jaramillo, Taos County manager.

Another big task is getting the Public Safety Communication system back up. They say power to it was knocked out and the backup battery is now dead. Officials say in all, ten homes received significant damage and two businesses. They do still have a shelter up open but all are now staying with family.