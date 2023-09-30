NEW MEXICO (KRQE) -Scattered showers and storms will develop across portions of the state with locally rainfall possible. A flood watch has been issued for burn scar locations along with the south central portion of the state through this evening.

Wind Advisories, and Red Flag Warnings have been issued for northern portions of the state as wind gusts are expected to be between 35-45 mph, with low humidity and an unstable air mass present, causing the potential some wild fires.

Heading through the rest of the weekend, showers and windy conditions will still be present for parts of the state but cooler conditions are expected to move into the state as we head into next week.