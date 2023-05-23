While drier air has started moving into western New Mexico, the eastern half of the state could see severe storms through the end of the week.

Another round of scattered storms will develop Wednesday afternoon in the northern mountains. As these storms move into northeast New Mexico by the evening, they will likely turn strong to severe, bringing a threat of large hail and damaging wind gusts. A couple more isolated storms will be possible as far south as Sacramento Mountain and Roswell. Elsewhere it will be another mostly sunny and warm day.

Thursday and Friday afternoons will once again bring a chance for scattered, strong to severe thunderstorms across the eastern half of New Mexico. Once again these storms will be capable of large hail and damaging wind gusts, along with locally heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, in the western half of the state, warmer weather will continue.

Drier air will start returning to eastern New Mexico Memorial Day Weekend,