Monday morning is quiet and cold. Temperatures are frigid in eastern New Mexico, in the single digits, but feeling like the negatives in the northeast highlands due to breezes. Temperatures are in the teens and twenties in central and northwest NM. Skies are clear. Today will stay very cold and breezy in eastern NM, but mild for the Rio Grande Valley and west. Wind chill advisories will be in effect in far eastern NM this afternoon through Tuesday morning, as the cold air stays in place and winds stay breezy east.

Tuesday will be a cooler day statewide, with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will start to rise to warmer than normal across New Mexico on Wednesday and Thursday. The week will be dry for most. Light snow will be possible in southern Colorado on Wednesday. Another storm will move in on Sunday, bringing more widespread rain and mountain snow to central and northwest NM.