Gov. Greg Abbott gives the latest as winter weather impacts the state

The highway sits closed as emergency crews finish cleaning following accidents caused by ice and low temperatures in Richardson, Texas, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. A winter storm brought a coating of ice to parts of Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One day after declaring a State of Emergency in Texas as historic winter weather pelts the state, Gov. Greg Abbott is giving an update from Austin on Saturday.

The governor issued the declaration Friday afternoon as storms arrived — with more expected into next week.

“Texas should heed the guidance of their local leaders and stay alert to changing weather conditions in their area,” Abbott said Friday. “These resources will help us respond to this severe winter weather and keep our communities safe. The State of Texas remains in close contact with officials on the ground and will provide any additional resources and support that are needed.”

This stretch of wintry weather is expected to last in Texas for at least the next few days, with snow predicted to fall across the KXAN viewing area starting Sunday.

Gov. Abbott is speaking from the Alternate State Operations Center in Austin.