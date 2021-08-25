State of emergency declared for Ruidoso after last month’s flooding

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – The governor has declared a state of emergency for Ruidoso after last month’s storms. Those storms brought heavy flooding to parts of Lincoln County.

The order provides up to $750,000 in disaster relief funds, allows the National Guard to offer assistance and directs state agencies to assist. The state’s Homeland Security secretary says the funds will help repair damaged roads, water lines and other infrastructure. Read the order below:

