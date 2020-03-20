Spring Weather Outlook

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The trees are budding and flowers blooming across New Mexico as the spring season officially begins. However, there is not usually this much color by the first day of spring. We can thank the well above-average March temperatures we have been seeing lately for that.

As of March 19th, 2020, the temperature average in Albuquerque was 4.2 degrees above normal. Looking ahead to the spring season, which includes April, May and June, more above-average temperatures are in the forecast for the southwest. As for precipitation, the CPC suggests below-average rainfall for spring. To clarify, this does not mean that the state will be extremely dry all spring. In fact, climate models are trending for some wet weather in May, especially in eastern New Mexico, and near-normal rainfall for New Mexico during April. It does not look like northern New Mexico will find a ton of relief from current drought conditions.

Sources:

CPC and NWS

