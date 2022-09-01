High pressure continues to dominate our weather pattern for most of New Mexico, bringing record heat to the Four Corners and still a few chances for rain and thunderstorms.

On Friday, another round of isolated showers will develop over the northern mountains and western high terrain and will drift to the south-southwest. Record and near-record high temperatures are likely around the Four Corners.

An upper level disturbance will cross New Mexico from north to south Saturday. This will bring in a better chance for isolated thunderstorms across the state, but they will continue to be very hit or miss with most areas staying dry. However, some briefly heavy rainfall will be possible out of those thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Much drier weather will settle back into the state after Saturday, leaving us mild and dry into the middle of next week. There is some uncertainty in what will happen towards the end of next week, but it is likely that the remnants of a tropical storm system will clip southern parts of New Mexico by the end of the week.