Southeast New Mexico gets blanket of snow with more to come

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – The storm left its mark on southeast New Mexico. Towns in the Sacramento Mountains saw over a half-foot of snow Monday night with more to come. “It’s a little early for this year, I mean it’s some pretty good snow, typically a little less than this,” said Josh Richardson, owner of Rusty Balls Speed Shop.

Ruidoso saw almost seven inches of snow Monday night even though it is in the mountains, residents say snow like this in October is rare. They usually see light snowfall but nothing like the recent storm. One person said she barely moved to Ruidoso this year and it’s the first time she has ever seen snow.

“I just moved from Arizona, so to me this is beautiful, and I’m enjoying it, and it’s like a wonderland for me,” said Bebe Marquez, an Apache Donuts employee.

Ruidoso usually has tourists walking about this time of year but the storm shut down most of the shops and stores. Shopowners are split about the storm. Some wanted to be open because of what the pandemic has done to their business and other business owners hope this is a sign of a great ski season as the snow helps drought conditions.

“We’re always excited to see it, it takes the fire level down, so we can make sure we keep our town,” said Richardson.

With more snow forecasted Tuesday night, residents are preparing for possible road closures and power outages but some residents are looking at the positive side of the storm.

Related Coverage