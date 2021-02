ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The big snowfall this weekend, brings good news for skiers. The Sandia Peak Ski Area is opening for Presidents Day, Monday.

The area god up to five inches of snow Saturday night, allowing them to open a couple of chairlifts. Guests have to buy their tickets online in advance. Officials say they will continue to watch and update snow conditions for weekends moving forward on their website.