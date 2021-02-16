Snowfall continues across the state, causing slick roads

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Snow continues to fall across the metro and it’s causing messy roads and accidents. Just days after a deep freeze and blizzard warning, more snow is hitting the metro Tuesday afternoon. The morning commute was a slow one with snowy and slushy roads throughout the city.

It was the same in Rio Rancho with a thin sheet of ice covering most major roads. Snowplows were out early to tackle major roads, the city said it was prepared for the storm and had crews on standby since Monday night. Slicks roads also caused plenty of crashes including one near downtown Albuquerque off Lead and 11th and another one on the westside at Coors and Eagle Ranch.

The mayor held a news conference Tuesday about the city’s response to the storm. “Our crews are continuing to work around the clock, trying to keep all of the facilities that we can open. And, by and large, basically, most of the city is open,” said Mayor Tim Keller.

It’s not just Albuquerque getting hit hard, Los Lunas and Belen saw several inches of snow that quickly turned to ice. Many commuters say the New Mexico Department of Transportation did not get out early to clear the interstates so a trip to Albuquerque took more than an hour and a half. While people in the mountains are used to the snow, the plows were out early but as soon as the roads were cleared, more snow fell. People say the highways and freeways are getting icy. Highway 337, I-40, and 217 are reported to be bad right now.

NMDOT and officials are recommending people to stay home if they can. The city says they have had 35 plow and salt trucks working since Sunday and will continue to do so into Wednesday.