Snow, wind hit Albuquerque while some without power

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Parts of Albuquerque are getting snow and wind Wednesday and it’s going to continue for the rest of the morning. The snow is just barely starting to stick in the area of Eubank and Lomas around 5:30 a.m. with the real issue being the wind.

The wind is making it hard for drivers on the road to see. On the drive to that area, a KRQE News 13 crew saw four transformers blow with one going out at Tramway and I-40. Another transformer that went out on Eubank and Lomas caught fire.

Lights are back up and running but the crew was in complete darkness for a while. At last check, PNM is reporting more than 19,000 people around New Mexico without power.

Snowplows have started up with one seen on Tramway. Commuters are urged to be prepared for strong winds and to take it slow.