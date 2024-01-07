Sunday morning is starting off frigid across the state as snow showers make their way into northwestern parts of New Mexico. This system will expand toward the south and east throughout the day increasing the chance of widespread snowfall.

This system will bring even colder temperatures, with many places across the state not expected to get above freezing by Monday afternoon. Strong northerly winds will be in place, making it feel even colder. These strong winds look to create some blizzard-like conditions across northeast New Mexico with blowing snow elsewhere. Visibility will likely be an issue with many highways and interstates expected to see travel issues.

Early Tuesday morning will usher in the coldest air of the season, with dangerous wind chills 10 to 25° below zero across northern/western New Mexico. If you thought this weekend was going to be cold, just wait for early next week.