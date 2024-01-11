The early morning commute has been a breeze, with dry conditions across the state. Snow will move into northern and western New Mexico throughout the morning, leading to snowier roads and lower visibility from around 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. We will start to see rain and mixed showers in the middle Rio Grande Valley around midday, followed by scattered snow showers during the afternoon. Scattered snow will move through the southern mountains during the afternoon as well, with more rain and snow eventually making it to far eastern NM by late afternoon through tonight. Winter weather advisories will be in effect in northern and western NM, where around 1 to 5 inches of snow will fall, but 3 to 8 inches will be possible above 7,500 feet, and 10 to 12 inches on the mountain tops.

Winds will be very strong across the state today. High wind warnings and wind advisories will be in effect for southern NM through 5 a.m. Friday, where 50 to 75 mph gusts from the west are expected to cause dangerous crosswinds on north-to-south oriented roadways. The winds will pick up this afternoon and evening in central and western NM, including the Metro and east mountains. Those winds will be up to around 40 to 50 mph and will continue through 2 a.m. Friday. More high wind warnings will be issued on Friday through Saturday for northeast NM and the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, for 65 mph wind gusts.

Temperatures will be frigid Friday morning behind this storm, and with the wind, temperatures will feel like the negatives, single digits, and teens Friday morning.