NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Many woke up to snow on this chilly morning, with rain expected to continue through the evening. From Coors, to Central and Rio Grande, to the North East Heights, most of central New Mexico saw some sort of snow or rainfall.

A weather alert has been issued by the New Mexico Department of Transportation for Northern New Mexico, as well as difficult driving conditions north of Santa Fe. Light snowfall has been reported just south of Albuquerque.