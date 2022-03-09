

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Another winter storm will bring widespread snow to New Mexico beginning Thursday afternoon. Snow chances move into the Albuquerque metro Thursday night.

Despite the warmer temperatures today, highs were still below-average for most. Conditions will start changing overnight as a band of snow sets up from Farmington/Shiprock area east to Chama and Taos.

Snow will expand in coverage across northwestern and northern New Mexico, but will not be heavy. A backdoor cold front will be moving through eastern New Mexico Thursday, bringing heavier snow to the east slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and the I-25 corridor in northeastern New Mexico.

Overnight Thursday, the heavier snow will fall across the northern mountains and central New Mexico. The big question for the Albuquerque metro is going to be the strength and timing of a backdoor cold front that could bring a strong east canyon wind. However, that backdoor cold front could also combing with a cold front from the west, bringing heavier snowfall to the Rio Grande Valley. Regardless, the snow will fall overnight so be sure to check road conditions before heading out Friday morning.

Through Friday morning, snow will continue to spread south as the core of the storm system moves across southern New Mexico. Snow will fall as far south as Silver City, Truth or Consequences, and Roswell before coming to an end by early Friday afternoon. Dramatically colder air will follow behind this winter storm. High temperatures on Friday will be 10-30° below average with wind chills in the teens, 20s, and 30s.

Warmer weather quickly returns though this weekend with a warming trend that will continue through the middle of next week. Highs will climb well-above average again by next Tuesday and Wednesday.