More snow and rain will move through New Mexico tonight and Friday. However, snowfall totals will be lower compared to Thursday.

Heavy snow fell Thursday across parts of western and northern New Mexico, along with the East Mountains. Areas from Santa Fe to the East Mountains have measured as much as 7″ of snowfall! Most of the rain and snow has tapered off Thursday afternoon, with some spotty rain and snow showers still lingering around central New Mexico.

Tonight, an area of light to moderate snowfall is developing across western New Mexico. This area of snow will weaken by the time many are heading out the door Friday morning, with a dusting to 3″ of additional snowfall possible from I-40 in western New Mexico through the northern mountains. Areas that have seen snow or wet roads Thursday may see areas of ice and black ice develop overnight too, which could still cause slick roads by Friday morning.

Most areas will see a break from the rain and snow Friday morning, but scattered rain and higher elevation snow will develop again by Friday afternoon for areas along and west of the central mountain chain. Additional snowfall accumulations of a dusting to 3″ of snow will be possible across the mountains and higher elevations of western, northern and central New Mexico. The Sacramento Mountains could also see up to 3″ of snow. Temperatures will stay chillier statewide Friday, with breezy to windy conditions return to eastern New Mexico.

Drier weather starts returning on Saturday, but some snow will be possible in the northern mountains Saturday morning. Sunshine will return statewide by Saturday afternoon, but high temperatures will stay cooler than average with a breezy northwesterly wind. A warming trend begins Sunday that will eventually bring high temperatures back closer to average by the middle of next week. Quieter and drier weather will also return through next week.