Skies clearing, even warmer temps arrive for Easter Sunday

Saturday was the warmest so far in 2021, as Albuquerque reached 79 degrees. Some spots across the southeastern plains received some good afternoon showers thanks to a weak low pressure system across southern New Mexico. Some parts of Lincoln and Otero Counties even recorded more than a half inch of rain!

For our Easter Sunday, look for some record highs across western NM as highs topple the low to middle 80s with lots of sunshine. Perfect weather for some outdoor Easter egg hunts. We’ll stay much drier across the state as a whole as our storm moves into Texas. Our early summer weather continues Monday with more records across parts of the region. It’ll feel more like early summer!

Our next weather-maker arrives by Tuesday afternoon with more high winds across the northern part of the state. A weaker back door cold front will drag across the area later that night.