Significant flooding reported in parts of New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – People are dealing with flooding and damage from Sunday night’s storms and there’s more to come. A viewer sent KRQE flood video from Dexter, New Mexico. The video shows high waters dragging debris through the street.

Another viewer sent video of severe flooding near Ruidoso. KRQE’s weather team says near Ruidoso they received anywhere from 3-5 inches of rain.

According to the National Weather Service, there is a severe thunderstorm watch in place until 7 p.m. for Socorro, Ruidoso, Roswell, Artesia, Carlsbad, and Hobbs. The National Weather Service heavy rain and flooding will be the largest threat. They also say large hail and damaging winds might also be possible.