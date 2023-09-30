NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Showers and storms have been moving through much of the state this afternoon and will continue as we head through the later evening hours. Flooding is a concern for portions of the state, especially in some burn scar locations.
Overnight, we will see showers and storms begin to taper off with a few spotty showers still possible into the early morning. Isolated storm chances will return for much of eastern New Mexico tomorrow afternoon. Winds will also play a big factor in our weather are sustained winds across the state will be 30-40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
Forecast Continues Below
- Local: New Mexico releases report on gunshot victims in response to public health order
- Community: What’s happening around New Mexico September 29 – October 5
- New Mexico: How will a government shutdown impact New Mexico?
- Albuquerque: City plans to lease Balloon Fiesta Park for New Mexico United stadium
Rain chances will begin to diminish Monday night, as cooler and drier air will move into the state midweek, bringing more fall-like weather.