NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Showers and storms have been moving through much of the state this afternoon and will continue as we head through the later evening hours. Flooding is a concern for portions of the state, especially in some burn scar locations.

Overnight, we will see showers and storms begin to taper off with a few spotty showers still possible into the early morning. Isolated storm chances will return for much of eastern New Mexico tomorrow afternoon. Winds will also play a big factor in our weather are sustained winds across the state will be 30-40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

Rain chances will begin to diminish Monday night, as cooler and drier air will move into the state midweek, bringing more fall-like weather.