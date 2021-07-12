Showers expected to move into parts of New Mexico Monday afternoon

Weather

Erica's Monday Morning Forecast

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is dry and quiet across the state. The weather will stay dry and mostly sunny until the early-mid afternoon. Showers and storms will pop up in the northern and western mountains, moving south/southwest throughout the afternoon and evening. Far eastern New Mexico will stay dry Monday.

Severe storms will be possible this afternoon and evening in the northern mountains, central and western NM. A few storms may have severe wind and hail. Flooding will also be possible, and a flood watch will be in effect this afternoon through tonight in the lower Rio Grande Valley and Gila Mountains. Daily storms will be possible all week.

