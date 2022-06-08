Parts of New Mexico picked up heavy rain Wednesday afternoon, but no rain fell in Albuquerque. Another chance at a mix of wet and dry thunderstorms will return again Thursday.

Storms have mostly come to an end tonight across New Mexico. Spotty showers will be continue in southern and parts of the state into the very early hours of Thursday morning.

Another shot at rain and thunderstorms will return to parts of the state Thursday afternoon, from southwestern New Mexico to the northeastern corner of the state. A couple strong to severe storms will be likely again in northeast New Mexico, while a mix of wet and dry thunderstorms will be likely along and west of the Rio Grande.

Drier air will move into the state Friday, pushing storm chances farther east. On Friday, an area of high pressure will begin to build over New Mexico and bring the hottest weather we’ve seen so far this year. Record and near-record high temperatures will be likely through the weekend for much of the state. A slight drop in temperatures is expected early next week, but breezy conditions will bring back a high fire danger for some areas.