SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials with the Santa Fe Regional Airport estimate damaging wind from Wednesday’s storm caused nearly a million dollars in damage. Airport Manager, Mark Baca, estimates there was $800,000 in damage.

Most of the damage was done to small privately owned planes. They were tossed around by wind gusts of up to 70 mph and one plane was even flipped over. Baca says there was also damage to hangar doors.