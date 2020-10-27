Santa Fe receives dumping of snow in October storm

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Northern New Mexico usually gets a dumping of snow during a winter storm, and Monday was no exception. Snow came down in Santa Fe all day. “This is incredible,” Teresa White, who has a home in the area, said.

All across the city, the snow piled on. “Freezing and snow and beautiful winter weather all of a sudden,” White said.

People bundled up and braced for the cooler weather. “What has it felt like?” Joseph Clark, who lives in Santa Fe, asked. “Well, if ever had a foot asleep or like needles pricking… The cold and wind are not nice right now.”

That didn’t keep some people off the roads and streets. One popular spot was the Santa Fe Plaza. “Definitely the same flow of traffic,” Clark said. “Same people walking their dogs. Same people out and about it seems like.”

On the streets around the Plaza, you could see red scoria, which melts ice and creates traction on the road. The city said six crews with plows are working around the clock until the storm ends, treating roads throughout the city Monday night to prevent freezing.

They are focusing on the eastside which the city said tends to get more snow and has steeper roads. “The good news is, or what is different because of COVID, we would all be worrying in the morning about the big traffic jam and the snow,” City of Santa Fe Public Works Director Regina Wheeler said. “Since there is less travel, it is less pressure on the roads and conditions, although we will keep them in as good of condition as we possibly can. It will be made easier by less drive time traffic.”

Some said while they are enjoying the October storm, they will be mindful of what it may leave behind in the morning. “We don’t take any chances,” White said. “We wait until the sun comes out and the snow is gone and ice is melted.”

The city of Santa Fe is on a two-hour delay Tuesday. Monday night, roads are slick and it is slow going on I-25 between Santa Fe and Albuquerque.

