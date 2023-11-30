SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Winter conditions have hit Santa Fe. With dangerous driving conditions at the state’s capital, city offices are closed Thursday, November 30.

The closure applies to all City of Santa Fe offices, libraries, and community centers. The municipal court will also be closed.

The city encourages residents to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary. If you have to drive, make sure to plan additional travel time to deal with road conditions.

The city is working to clear roads. Snow removal in the city is based on roadway priority, with main arterials that provide access for police, fire, buses, and other emergency vehicles being the first priority. Residential streets are last on the priority list, and according to city ordinance, property owners are responsible for removing snow and ice on sidewalks adjoining their property, the city says.

