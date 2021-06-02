Roswell dealing with flooding following levee breach

Flood control diversion breach in Roswell, New Mexico | Courtesy Roswell/Chaves County Office of Emergency
ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – People in south Roswell are still dealing with widespread street flooding. The Roswell Chaves County emergency manager took an aerial tour west of Roswell Tuesday afternoon. They discovered a breach in a levee.

The breach was about a mile west of the city, causing a continual flow of water into town and the flooding is keeping officials from repairing the damage. “The flood commission that maintains those structures. They can’t get out there and repair it because there’s still too much water there,” said Todd Wildermuth, public information officer for the City of Roswell.

That flooding still have several streets in south Roswell shut down.

