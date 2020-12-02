Rio Rancho hit hardest in Wednesday snowstorm

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Once again, Rio Rancho seems to be the hardest-hit area in the metro. The storm was the city’s second big snowfall of the season with areas seeing anywhere from two to eight inches of snow. “It seems like Rio Rancho is just a high elevation so it seems like you guys got a lot more snow up here,” says Rachel Baum.

Perfect atmospheric conditions caused a heavy band to set up over Rio Rancho and northern parts of the metro. That set up, the impressive snowfall Wednesday morning.

Drivers were taking slow near Highway 528. KRQE News 13 spotted a car being pulled out of a ditch near 528. Residents say for the most part the roads weren’t an issue.

“I left my house about 9:30 and actually I live off of a dirt road and I actually had to put my truck in 4-wheel drive in order to get out. But the minute I hit the highway, the highways were just slushy but the commute was not bad I didn’t get delayed or anything,” says Adrian Garcia.

Residents say they were thrilled to see the snow since it’s been such a dry year and the state needs the moisture.