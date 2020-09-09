Restaurants dealt another blow of winter weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While this cold front is giving New Mexicans a glimpse of winter weather, it’s also forcing local businesses that rely on outdoor dining to rethink some of their strategies. Tuesday night’s storm delivered yet another blow to the restaurant industry.

The pandemic and public health order forced restaurants to adapt, building tents in parking lots so customers could dine outside. However, with the recent winter storm, outdoor dining is no longer an option for a lot of places.

“The sides came off of the tent, some of the barriers were broken,” explained Dolores Welk-Jack, Manager of Tomasitas off of I-25 in Albuquerque. “Luckily today they came out and repaired the tent.”

Like restaurants across town, she’s dealing with the impact of a cold front that’s taken outdoor dining off the table. “We didn’t have the tent yesterday, my employees suffered,” said Welk-Jack. She said not having outdoor dining means she has to send staff home. “I went from having five servers that were gonna make money, to only having two because we’re only at 25%.”

The current public health order limits indoor dining across the state to 25% capacity. Businesses invested thousands of dollars into outdoor tent expansions.

The outdoor tent at Tomasitas costs around $5,000 a month to rent, Welk-Jack said. Getting a glimpse of winter doesn’t sit well with her. She said they’ve considered purchasing outdoor heaters, but that will be an added expense. “I worry about other businesses too that cannot sustain, and have not,” said Welk-Jack.

“The heaters again is another expense,” said Welk-Jack. “It just adds up with the rent on the building, the rent with the tent, the heaters, cost – it’s overwhelming.”

“If you’re not taking in that kind of revenue, it’s almost not worth it to do it,” explained Dan Garcia, co-owner of Garcia’s Kitchen.

Long-term closures have already taken a toll on the industry. Garcia knows first-hand after their family-owned business recently closed down their original Fourth Street location. “It’s a real juggling act,” said Garcia. “Honestly, some of us call each other the night before, the day before, what are we gonna do tomorrow? What’s the best thing, lets come up with some ideas.”

Not knowing what the weather or the pandemic will bring, both Garcia and Welk-Jack said it’s loyal customers helping them stay afloat. “We’re here, we’re standing strong, come see us,” said Welk-Jack.

Up to this point, Garcia’s had not opened for indoor dining. However, after the recent winter storm, Dan Garcia said they plan to keep indoor dining open at 25% capacity to provide customers with an option.

Both restaurants said they’ve considered investing in outdoor heaters, but for now, they’re holding out on that added expense, hoping Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham increases indoor dining capacity soon.

“You know, 25% is not gonna sustain,” said Welk-Jack. “Fifty percent is even hard.”

Lowes in Albuquerque said someone ordered almost all of their outdoor heaters on Tuesday, but they’ll get more in stock as winter approaches.

The City of Albuquerque had $200,000 available in outdoor dining grants. As of September 9, the city said 105 outdoor dining grants were distributed.

A city spokesperson said a recently proposed city budget would outline an additional $1 million to fund outdoor business improvements for restaurants, breweries, wineries, retailers, and outdoor recreation areas. The budget may be approved by the city council at the end of October.

