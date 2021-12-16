Red River cleaning up after wind storm causes damage

RED RIVER, N.M. (KRQE) – Clean-up continues in Red River on Thursday. The wind storm left hundreds of people in the area without power overnight. On Thursday morning, Kit Carson Electric was working to restore power lines and the internet.
Meanwhile, the town continues cleaning up downed trees and damage left behind from the strong winds. “It’s going to take a week or two to get back to normal we have just a lot of cleanup to do… getting these trees up and out of here and making sure the roads are back open, have been the bigger priorities,” said April Ralph, director for Tourism and Economic Development.
A couple of cars did get crushed by trees and some of the building in Red River also suffered severe damage and Ralph say no injuries have been reported from the storm.