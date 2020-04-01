Red Flag Warning issued for Rio Grande Valley, Northwest Highlands

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – There has been a Red Flag warning until April 2 at 8 p.m. by the National Weather Service.

The warning is for eastern New Mexico, the middle Rio Grande Valley and northwest Highlands due to strong winds and low humidities. A gusty downslope wind will contribute to warmer than normal temperatures as well as low humidities, and will combine with unstable conditions over northeast and east central New Mexico Wednesday afternoon and early evenig to produce critical fire weather conditions.

These weather conditions will return to all of eastern New Mexico Thursday afternoon and evening as well as to the Middle Rio Grande Valley and Northwest Highlands. The Weather Service cautions any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.