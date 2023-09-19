Drier air returned to most of New Mexico Tuesday afternoon. Clouds and rain chances will return by Wednesday afternoon with showers moving in through Thursday morning.

Sunny skies have returned to almost all of New Mexico Tuesday afternoon with drier air that has moved in. Storms are still bringing rain along the Colorado state line in far northern New Mexico, but the rest of the state is much drier. Those showers and storms will taper off late this evening. With the dry air in place, temperatures will cool off very quickly by Wednesday morning, giving way to a chilly start to the day for some.

Clouds will begin moving into western New Mexico Wednesday morning. Moisture will be on the increase through the day Wednesday as a plume of moisture moves in from the southwest. Isolated showers will accompany this moisture Wednesday afternoon. Better chances for showers will move in overnight Wednesday through Thursday morning across the state, with the highest chances in northern and southern New Mexico.

Drier weather will already begin to move back in by Thursday afternoon. Rain from the morning will taper off by noon, with a couple isolated showers and storms possible in southeast New Mexico Thursday afternoon. Dry conditions will return statewide by Friday as a cold front will begin pushing into the state by late Friday afternoon. The front will cool us off heading into the weekend, and bring isolated rain chances to central and northern New Mexico Saturday. Again, drier weather returns Sunday as temperatures will warm next week.