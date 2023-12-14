Our latest winter storm is moving out of New Mexico tonight. It dropped up to two feet of snowfall in the northern mountains and rain in other parts of the state.

The last of the rain and snow showers have moved out of New Mexico Thursday night. This storm dropped some really impressive amounts of rain and snow across parts of the state over the last 24 hours! Areas in the northern mountains picked up 12-22″ of snow. While rain also fell across parts of the state, bringing over 0.50″ in some areas, including Albuquerque. Roads may become icy again overnight in areas that picked up rain and snow over the last 24 hours. Areas of fog and freezing fog may also develop. Be sure to give extra time heading to school and work Friday morning before roads improve by late Friday morning.

Drier air begins moving in tonight though and will bring in clear skies. A warming trend begins Friday afternoon with high temperatures climbing back closer to average for the middle of December. Sunny and mostly sunny skies will also return to the state starting Friday. The warming trend will continue through the weekend as high temperatures climb back above average for the middle of December.

Quiet weather will stick around through the middle of next week. However, our active weather pattern continues with another storm system on the way late next week that will bring rain and snow back to parts of New Mexico and southern Colorado beginning Thursday.