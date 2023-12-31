Today will be anywhere from 5-15° colder across northern New Mexico, but still mostly seasonable temperatures. Southern New Mexico’s high temperatures will remain slightly above average today with sunny skies and calm conditions. It will be cooler across the south into New Year’s Day, but overall seasonable and quiet conditions will persist for the first day of 2024.

By Monday night, a storm system will arrive in the state bringing abundant moisture. The most ample moisture will be across southern New Mexico, with widespread low-elevation rain and high-elevation snow expected along and south of I-40.

A few Northern Mountain snow flurries are possible as well. Albuquerque will be right on the edge of the moisture, so it’s still very uncertain if the metro will receive any precipitation. The storm will bring below-average temperatures statewide. Models are already showing several other storm systems on the way next week…get ready for a very active start to 2024. Much-needed moisture is on the way!