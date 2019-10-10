Prepare for Freeze: Temperatures will fall to near or below freezing Thursday night

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – A Freeze Warning has been expanded to include the Albuquerque metro area tonight through Friday morning. Temperatures will fall near or below freezing tonight. Take your cold weather precautions.

While it may be a little early to completely shut down outdoor irrigation systems, Thursday’s expected freeze is a wake-up call for homeowners to start prepping for winter. Recommended steps include:

Shut down your sprinkler system. Turn off the automatic timer and bleed the system of water to avoid pipe damage from freezing.

Find the master shutoff valve. If you have one, learn its location and make sure everyone in the household knows where it is. This could be critical if a pipe should burst.

Disconnect and drain outdoor hoses. Detaching the hose allows water to drain from the pipe so an overnight freeze doesn't burst the faucet. Insulate faucets and exposed outdoor pipes.

Insulate pipes and faucets in unheated areas. Wrap exposed water pipes in unheated areas (such as the garage, basement, crawl space, or space beneath your mobile home) before temperatures plummet. You can find pipe wrapping materials at any hardware or building supply store. For a high-tech solution, consider installing "heat tape" or similar materials on exposed water pipe. Use UL-listed products and follow all instructions carefully.

Seal off access doors, air vents, and cracks. Winter winds whistling through overlooked openings can quickly freeze exposed water pipes. DO NOT plug air vents used by your furnace or water heater.

Bring Your Pets Inside. If your pet is outdoors, make sure that the door of your pet's house faces away from the prevailing wind: layer the bottom of your pet house with straw or cedar shavings for added insulation. As a last step, make sure the door of the pet house has a thick, strong flap in order to keep the cold out and the warmth in.

Bring in Plants.