NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A mid-March snowstorm hit New Mexico Thursday night. Snow is expected to fall throughout Friday as winds will lighten up.
Weather Information
Central and northern New Mexico saw substantial snowfall Thursday night into the morning. Here are the preliminary totals from throughout the state from the National Weather Service.
As of March 17 at 9:30 a.m.
Albuquerque/East Mountain area
- Moriarty: 4.3 inches
- Mountainair: 2.8 inches
Chama area
- Canon Plaza: 10 inches
- Chama: 2 inches
- San Miguel: 5 inches
Grants area
- San Fidel: 3 inches
Los Alamos area
- Coyote: 10 inches
- Cuba: 11 inches
- Fenton Lake: 5 inches
Ruidoso area
- Ese Corona: 3 inches
- Ruidoso: 2.8 inches
Santa Fe area
- Chupadero: 10 inches
- Glorieta: 1 inch
- Rociada: 7 inches
- Santa Fe Ski Area: 10 inches (2-day total)
Taos area
- Angel Fire: 14 inches
- Cimarron: 8 inches
- Eagle Nest: 5.3 inches
- Enchanted Forest: 8 inches
- Ene Amalia: 6 inches
- Llano Largo: 17 inches (2-day total)
- Taos Ski Valley: 12 inches (2-day total)
- Tres Ritos: 9 inches