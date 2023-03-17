NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A mid-March snowstorm hit New Mexico Thursday night. Snow is expected to fall throughout Friday as winds will lighten up.

Central and northern New Mexico saw substantial snowfall Thursday night into the morning. Here are the preliminary totals from throughout the state from the National Weather Service.

As of March 17 at 9:30 a.m.

Albuquerque/East Mountain area

Moriarty: 4.3 inches

Mountainair: 2.8 inches

Chama area

Canon Plaza: 10 inches

Chama: 2 inches

San Miguel: 5 inches

Grants area

San Fidel: 3 inches

Los Alamos area

Coyote: 10 inches

Cuba: 11 inches

Fenton Lake: 5 inches

Ruidoso area

Ese Corona: 3 inches

Ruidoso: 2.8 inches

Santa Fe area

Chupadero: 10 inches

Glorieta: 1 inch

Rociada: 7 inches

Santa Fe Ski Area: 10 inches (2-day total)

Taos area