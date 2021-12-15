Powerful winds cause problems in some parts of New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Strong winds are causing a mess across New Mexico on Wednesday. A family in the South Valley woke up to a tree that had crashed down after it was uprooted and then splintered, leaving branches all over the yard and some on top of the home.

The winds also brought down the massive tree in front of the Santa Fe Cathedral, uprooting it. That tree had stood in front of the church for decades.

Jax Garcia took a photo of the tree still standing at 2 a.m. just a few hours before it came down.

In southeastern New Mexico, winds just wouldn’t let up causing low visibility. Los Alamos was also hit hard with several trees blocking E. Jemez Road in town. That area has since been cleared.

The area also faced a power outage and trees and debris on the roads.