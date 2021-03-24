Power outages reported throughout New Mexico due to Wednesday storm

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PNM Power Outage Map as of 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, March 24.

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A strong winter storm that’s moving through New Mexico Wednesday has caused multiple power outages. As of 9:50 a.m., PNM is reporting that more than 4,000 people around New Mexico are without power.

Strong winds have moved into Albuquerque, where wind gusts of over 60 mph have been recorded. The easterly wind is developing a snow hole, which is keeping Albuquerque mostly free of snow. However, there is some blowing snow in the Albuquerque Heights and Foothills.

The winter storm is expected to slowly taper off in intensity into the lunch hour Wednesday. The snow and rain will come to an end by late Wednesday night.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES