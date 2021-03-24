Power outages reported throughout New Mexico due to Wednesday storm

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A strong winter storm that’s moving through New Mexico Wednesday has caused multiple power outages. As of 9:50 a.m., PNM is reporting that more than 4,000 people around New Mexico are without power.

Strong winds have moved into Albuquerque, where wind gusts of over 60 mph have been recorded. The easterly wind is developing a snow hole, which is keeping Albuquerque mostly free of snow. However, there is some blowing snow in the Albuquerque Heights and Foothills.

The winter storm is expected to slowly taper off in intensity into the lunch hour Wednesday. The snow and rain will come to an end by late Wednesday night.