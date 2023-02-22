ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM is reporting power outages in southwest, northwest and northeast Albuquerque Wednesday. According to PNM, over 3,000 customers are affected by outages in southwest Albuquerque and over 2,000 customers are affected by outages in northwest Albuquerque. They are also reporting over 1,300 customers affected by the outages in northeast Albuquerque.

PNM first reported the outages around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Crews are working to restore power in the affected areas as quickly as possible.

Due to extreme winds, the Albuquerque-Bernalillo County air quality program is issuing a health alert due to blowing dust Wednesday from 11:50 a.m. until 2 a.m. on Thursday, February 23.