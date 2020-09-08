PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Wildfire smoke makes for hazy skies across New Mexico

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It turned into a hazy Monday evening across the state. Wildfire smoke was so thick that it obscured views of mountains and made for dramatic skies across parts of the state. The smoke is blowing in from the wildfires in Colorado and California. Wildfires in California have burned more than two million acres so far this year.

Sunset in Placitas, New Mexico, September 7, 2020. (Photo sent in by viewer)
Sunset in Tijeras, New Mexico, September 7, 2020 (Photo sent in by viewer)

Latest Photo Galleries

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Night Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss