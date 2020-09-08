PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Wildfire smoke makes for hazy skies across New Mexico

From record heat to snow and freezing temperatures for some by Wednesday morning. A change of season is on the way to New Mexico.

Record heat has returned to New Mexico again Monday afternoon. A few isolated showers are possible in the eastern plains thanks to a weak dry line. Big changes are on the way starting Tuesday as a surge of cold air enters the state from the north with a backdoor cold front. This cold front will bring wind gusts up to 60 mph in eastern New Mexico and the Santa Fe and Albuquerque metro areas. A High Wind Warning is in effect for these areas. Along with the wind, A Pacific cold front approaching from the west will also bring breezy winds and scattered showers and storms along and behind the front.