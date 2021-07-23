PHOTOS/VIDEO: Severe weather causing power outages

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Heavy winds from storm cause damage near Fruit Ave. and Luna Blvd. in NW Albuquerque on July 23, 2021 | Courtesy Ivan Wright

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thunderstorms move in the state Friday bringing heavy rain for some. There are also multiple power outages reported across the state affecting 10,592 customers. PNM says estimated restore times could vary on location.

Story continues below

Power outage reported in northwest Albuquerque affecting customers on July 23, 2021 | Image courtesy PNM

For more information on estimated restore times in your area, visit pnm.com/search-an-outage.

  • Storm causes tree to fall near Laguna Blvd. and San Cristobal Rd. in Albuquerque on July 23, 2021 | KRQE
  • Storm causes tree to fall near Laguna Blvd. and San Cristobal Rd. in Albuquerque on July 23, 2021 | KRQE
Heavy winds from storm cause damage near Fruit Ave. and Luna Blvd. in NW Albuquerque on July 23, 2021 | Courtesy Ivan Wright

ReportIt@krqe.com

Terms: By sending photos/video by email to ReportIt@krqe.com, I give KRQE News 13 / Nexstar full ownership of the information, images, videos and any other files submitted in this web form. I also certify that I am over 13 years of age.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES