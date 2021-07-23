PHOTOS/VIDEO: Severe weather causing power outages

Heavy winds from storm cause damage near Fruit Ave. and Luna Blvd. in NW Albuquerque on July 23, 2021 | Courtesy Ivan Wright

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thunderstorms move in the state Friday bringing heavy rain for some. There are also multiple power outages reported across the state affecting 10,592 customers. PNM says estimated restore times could vary on location.

Power outage reported in northwest Albuquerque affecting customers on July 23, 2021 | Image courtesy PNM

For more information on estimated restore times in your area, visit pnm.com/search-an-outage.

We are aware of multiple outages in #ABQ affecting 8,848 customers. Our Crews top priority is to restore power as safely as possible. Estimated restore times may very throughout different parts of the city. Please check for updates at https://t.co/DU0yxhAWM7 for more information — PNM (@PNMtalk) July 23, 2021

Storm causes tree to fall near Laguna Blvd. and San Cristobal Rd. in Albuquerque on July 23, 2021 | KRQE

