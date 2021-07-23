PHOTOS/VIDEO: Severe weather causing power outages

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thunderstorms move in the state Friday bringing heavy rain for some. There are also multiple power outages reported across the state affecting 10,592 customers. PNM says estimated restore times could vary on location.
For more information on estimated restore times in your area, visit pnm.com/search-an-outage.
