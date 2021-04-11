One more sunny and dry one before changes come tonight

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We’re waking up to a rather chilly Sunday morning with temps in the lower 40s. But we’ll warm rapidly again once that sun gets a little higher. Today will be the warmest and driest day in the forecast as highs contend with the upper 70s in the metro area and 80s south.

Then this evening, some clouds increase from the west as a strong backdoor cold front arrives from the northeast. Look for very gusty winds ranging from 40-50 mph across eastern NM overnight. This will begin our weather pattern change to a more cloudy, seasonal pattern. Rain chances begin to appear by Tuesday for the northern mountains as well as the eastern plains. Next weekend looks even cooler and wetter as a stronger storm could potentially give us some relief from the extreme dryness.