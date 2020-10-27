Northeast Heights, East Mountains get hit with snow

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Like the rest of the metro area, northeast Albuquerque woke up to a lot of snow on Tuesday. It started melting fast in the area but people still had fun in it while they could.

“You just have to. There’s just this deep-seated feeling that you get when snow dumps like this, it calls for you to go outside,” Suzanne Montano, who was sledding with her family in Northeast Albuquerque, said.

In parts north of I-40, people in the heights woke up to more than half of a foot of snow. The snow-covered cars and created icicles. North Domingo Baca Park was covered in a blanket of white. By mid-morning intersections along Paseo Del Norte were slick and slushy.

While there are no snow days for schools doing only remote learning, many families still came out to North Domingo Baca Park, La Cueva High School, and nearby arroyos to have their own snow days. We saw many families making snowmen and sledding.

“I can’t think of anything more important. It trumps school, or any sort of obligations, including work,” Montano said. “It’s the most important, it’s the most memorable too, to create memories.”

By around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the snow started melting and roads started clearing up. Snow also hit the east mountains. People said the snowfall wasn’t that bad.

“No, no and it’ll be warm soon. It won’t stick around, it won’t last. Once the sun comes out, it’s gone,” Charles Gonzales, who lives in the east mountains, said.

It was mostly quiet in Tijeras with people avoiding the wintry weather. Those who did venture out faced roads covered in slick spots and snow. People in Albuquerque and Tijeras welcomed the snowfall and are all ready for another round of wintry weather.

“Oh yeah,” Gonzales said. “It’s a blessing…we need the moisture bad.”

“I hope we get to experience it again,” Montano said. “I hope we get, like, seven more of these days at least.”

