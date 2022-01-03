No more snow in sight as temperatures warm up

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Highs rebound with the help of high pressure and downslope warming over the mountains. Temperatures will be near and above normal through mid-week. Skies will be mostly sunny and wind light for most. Only eastern New Mexico and the central mountain chain will see some gustier winds on Tuesday. A high wind watch is in effect for Tuesday in the eastern slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, where winds are expected to gust up to 65 mph.

Forecast Continues Below

The weather will stay very quiet all week, with no precipitation until potentially Sunday and Monday. Two dry cold fronts will move into eastern New Mexico on Wednesday and Thursday, bringing a brief but big cool down. However, temperatures will warm back up big time on Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES