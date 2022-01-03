No more snow in sight as temperatures warm up

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Highs rebound with the help of high pressure and downslope warming over the mountains. Temperatures will be near and above normal through mid-week. Skies will be mostly sunny and wind light for most. Only eastern New Mexico and the central mountain chain will see some gustier winds on Tuesday. A high wind watch is in effect for Tuesday in the eastern slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, where winds are expected to gust up to 65 mph.

The weather will stay very quiet all week, with no precipitation until potentially Sunday and Monday. Two dry cold fronts will move into eastern New Mexico on Wednesday and Thursday, bringing a brief but big cool down. However, temperatures will warm back up big time on Friday and Saturday.