NMSU offers virtual drought sessions to farmers, ranchers

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University is helping farmers and ranchers manage the difficult drought season.

Starting next week, NMSU will host a series of virtual sessions on drought management and the water outlook. The first session is from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 5 and will focus on southern New Mexico.

Experts from the following agencies will discuss forecasts, drought updates and risk management tools available:

Elephant Butte Irrigation District

Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District

National Weather Service

United States Department of Agriculture–Farm Service Agency

On Nov. 10 a session is planned for northern New Mexico.

Drought conditions in New Mexico are expected to continue through at least February. The latest drought map shows about two-thirds of the state are classified as being in extreme or exceptional drought.

For more information about the Zoom sessions, please call 575-646-5949.

