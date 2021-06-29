NMSP assisting with evacuations at Carlsbad Caverns, rainfall causes flooding in city

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police say they are assisting park service personnel at Carlsbad Caverns with evacuations as flooding continues to pose challenges on roads. Heavy rains in the area have state authorities taking precautions as flooding has impacted surrounding areas and within the city of Carlsbad.

New Mexico State Police have closed Road 7, which leads to the caverns, a spokesman says. And, visitors at the caverns are being evacuated.

Photo by Joe Rodriguez

Joe Rodriguez, a KTSM 9 News viewer, says park officials told visitors to wait out leaving the park, earlier today.

Rodriguez noted that levels of water had washed out nearby roads keeping over 100 visitors at the park. They’d been stuck at the visitor center since 1:30 p.m., he added.

Visitors were stuck around 1:30 p.m. because the road has washed out with 11 inches of water. Though things seemed grim, Rodriguez says many still had high spirits.

”It’s a festive atmosphere and they’re all cooperative,” he said.

More rainfall is expected to reach the area as a storm is headed towards Carlsbad.

The Carlsbad Current-Argus newspaper reports major roadways have been blocked off and police and emergency responders are patrolling the banks of the Pecos River due to heavy rainfall from the past two days. On Tuesday, a neighborhood was evacuated as rising water due to the rainfall.