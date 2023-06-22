ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Forecasters are predicting “extreme” UV Index levels in New Mexico. In fact, New Mexico might have a higher index than anywhere else in the contiguous 48 states.

“It’s important to pay attention to the UV Index because it is a measure of how intense the sun’s ultraviolet radiation is,” says KRQE News 13 Chief Meteorologist Grant Tosterud. “A high UV Index means that it will take a shorter amount of time to cause skin and eye damage.”

“It’s important to make sure you are limiting your time outdoors when the UV Index is high, use sunscreen and reapply often, and even wear hats or clothing that protects again UV radiation,” Tosterud adds.

UV (or ultraviolet radiation) is harmful radiation from the sun. The Earth’s atmosphere can help filter out some of the radiation.

“Things like cloud cover and ozone affect the amount of UV radiation that makes it through the Earth’s atmosphere and down to the ground,” Tosterud says. “Here in New Mexico, our UV Index tends to be higher than other areas because of our elevation. Being higher up in elevation plays a huge role in having frequent ‘Extreme’ days of UV radiation.”

The U.S. National Weather Service calculates a UV index based on factors like incoming solar radiation, cloud cover, stratospheric ozone (which can block UV) and ground elevation. The forecast for Thursday, June 22 shows New Mexico is expected to have a UV Index of 13 – as high as Hawaii and Puerto Rico and higher than other states.

Maps from the National Weather Service and EPA show forecasted UV levels over the next four days.

In New Mexico, UV generally peaks during the summer months. In summer, Earth is farthest from the sun, but because of the Earth’s tilt, the northern hemisphere is angled more directly towards the sun during summer, which can mean high UV levels.

Reaching an “extreme” UV Index isn’t rare in New Mexico. Data from the National Weather Service show that it happens nearly every summer.

Data from the National Weather Service show ‘extreme’ UV Index days occur each year in New Mexico.

Across the globe, the amount of UV radiation reaching the surface of the Earth has increased over the last few decades, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). But researchers say it would have been worse if the ozone hole that appeared in the 1980s hadn’t been addressed.