DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – One of the San Juan Mountains’ skiing gems just north of the New Mexico state line, Purgatory is reporting a massive amount of new snow at the resort now in mid-January. Over the last three days, the ski area reports 32 inches, or nearly three feet of snow as fallen on its slopes.

In the last 24 hours alone, Purgatory says 16 inches of snow have fallen across the area. Purgatory has reportedly received 165 inches of snow fall since the start of the new year.

According to weather conditions listed on the ski area‘s website, 100 of the resorts 105 trails are open, while 8 of 11 lifts are open.

Purgatory Resort near Durango, CO on Jan. 17, 2023 | Image Courtesy: Isaac Dean, Purgatory Resort

Purgatory isn’t the only resort to have received snowfall in region over the last few days. In northern New Mexico, Angel Fire is reporting 6 inches of new snow over the last 48 hours. Red River reports 3 inches of new snow in the last 48 hours.

Sipapu reports nearly 12 inches of new snow over the last two days. Ski Santa Fe reports 11 inches of new snow since January 16. Taos has added 16 inches of new snow in recent days, and Ski Apache reported four inches of new snow on Monday.

While it remains closed as of January 18, Pajarito is receiving new snow, too. 11 inches of fresh powder have been reported there over the last 48 hours. On its website, Pajarito says, “we’ve got snow, we need staff.” The resort is holding a job fair on Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.