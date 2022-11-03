A storm is moving across New Mexico today. Expect light snow across parts of northern New Mexico through Friday morning and much colder temperatures.

A storm system is bringing windy weather, colder temperatures, and rain and snow to New Mexico Thursday afternoon. Temperatures are cooling off quickly behind a cold front that is sweeping across the state. Overnight, rain will switch over to snow across western and northern New Mexico as the winds will die down slightly. Snow will develop overnight in the lower elevations of northern New Mexico and the east mountains where light snowfall accumulation is possible. There is a chance for isolated, light snow Friday morning in Albuquerque, but no travel problems are expected.

Friday will be a dramatically colder day across the state. With breezy weather that will return in the afternoon, temperatures will feel even colder outside. Snow will linger Friday morning in northeastern parts of the state, but will wrap up around noon.

Warmer weather will return this weekend through early next week. Another cold front will bring a drop in temperatures once again next week.